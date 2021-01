I'm mostly HODLing the BTC I have. Get low, spend high is my philosophy.

But I did initiate a transaction about 11 hours ago and forgot to set the fee, meaning it defaulted to a low one and is still stuck in the mempool.

It's not a big transaction ($20 USD or so at the time of the spend), nor is it urgent. I can wait.

But presumably there will be times when I don't want to wait.

Anyone have an opinion of Lightning Network for such times?