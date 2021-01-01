Happy New Year! Thanks For Asking! -- 01/01/21

This is my first post of 2021. Happy New Year, and thanks to my readers for making 2020 not as bad as it otherwise might have been!

I thought about doing a minute-before-midnight 2020 post, but that would have been my 228th post of the year and I like 227 better (it's a prime number; I have a thing about that). Also, I'm old and tired and will therefore probably be in bed before midnight, so I'm just pre-scheduling this thing.

I meant to produce an average of one post per day this ... er, last ... year, and fell far short of that. I've got plans for doing better this year. One of them involves music from 50 years ago.

In the meantime, might as well get the monthly "ask me anything" thread in motion. Ask me anything (yes, anything) in the comments on this post. I'll answer in comments, in a stand-alone post, or both, or somewhere else (with a pointer to that stand-alone post or somewhere else in comments). Let'er rip!



