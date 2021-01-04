Monday, January 04, 2021

"But Trump Cut Regulations Bigly!"


Federal regulations as of January 23, 2017 (three days after Trump's inauguration): 1,079651

Federal regulations as of January 1, 2020 (19 days prior to the end of Trump's term): 1,090,371

Source: RegData U.S. Regulation Tracker


