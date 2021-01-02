Ask YOU Anything! -- 01/02/21

I don't know if this will become a regular feature like the monthly "Thanks For Asking!" AMA, but I figure it will be fun to try out. It works like this: I ask y'all something (anything!), and if you feel like answering, do so in the comments.

The obvious beginning-of-year question, in four parts:

Do you have any New Year resolutions? If so, what are they? It's January 2nd, how's it going with those resolutions? If you've not already gone Kramer on them, how optimistic are you about those resolutions?



