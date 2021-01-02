Ask YOU Anything! -- 01/02/21

I don't know if this will become a regular feature like the monthly "Thanks For Asking!" AMA, but I figure it will be fun to try out. It works like this: I ask y'all something (anything!), and if you feel like answering, do so in the comments.
The obvious beginning-of-year question, in four parts:
- Do you have any New Year resolutions?
- If so, what are they?
- It's January 2nd, how's it going with those resolutions?
- If you've not already gone Kramer on them, how optimistic are you about those resolutions?