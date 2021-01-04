Per the Sunday Post: "US President Donald Trump could be planning a trip to Scotland to avoid attending his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to aviation sources."

Given Trump's bizarre attempts to overturn the presidential election results, another possibility comes to mind that seems somewhat less fantastical (to me, anyway) than Democratic worries that he'll attempt a physical coup, in Washington, come inauguration day.

What if Trump leaves the country, announces (for the nth time) his claim that the election was illegitimate, and forms a "government in exile?"

My suspicion is that some current cabinet officials would consent to "continue in office" pursuant to such a project, that some Republican House and Senate members would continue to recognize him as president, that he might even get a governor or two to reject federal legislation not signed by Donald J. Trump, etc.