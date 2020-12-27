I Was Just Looking ...

... at my Microsoft Rewards redemption history (not an affiliate link).
By using Bing as my default search engine (works fairly well for most quick searches -- I go elsewhere if necessary), I rack up points that I can redeem for Amazon gift cards (or other things).
On a quick glance, it looks like I've cashed in to the tune of about $200 over the last few years.
If you do a lot of casual searching (e.g. just typing something you're thinking about into the browser's URL bar), it's a way to treat yourself to some extras.
You're welcome.