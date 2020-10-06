Laugh of the Day

Marco Rubio thinks he's as essential as a firefighter.
Unless he wants to come mow my lawn, I'm having trouble thinking of anyone he, or his fellow US Senators, are more essential than.
Marco Rubio thinks he's as essential as a firefighter.
Unless he wants to come mow my lawn, I'm having trouble thinking of anyone he, or his fellow US Senators, are more essential than.
|
Get your Libertarian Clothing
To the extent possible under law, Thomas L. Knapp has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to KN@PPSTER. This work is published from: United States.