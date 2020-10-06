Tuesday, October 06, 2020

Laugh of the Day


Marco Rubio thinks he's as essential as a firefighter.

Unless he wants to come mow my lawn, I'm having trouble thinking of anyone he, or his fellow US Senators, are more essential than.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 11:38 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou