I Don't Think It's Funny

Nor do I think it's "poetic justice" or anything of the sort.

But I woke up this morning to those kinds of reactions to the news that Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

In many cases, the infected remain asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. At 50, Melania Trump's survival prospects look great (995 out of 1,000).

But among those over 70 -- like President Trump -- one in 20 die, and their deaths do not seem to be easy or painless.

I sincerely wish both of them the best where this particular thing is concerned, and hope that neither of them experience severe symptoms.