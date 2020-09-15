Two Things ...

... the second of which explains why we should be grateful for the first.

Thing One: Ted Cruz says he doesn’t want to be on the Supreme Court.

Thing Two: Ted Cruz can't be bothered to know what constitutes child pornography before abusing his position as a Senator to request a US DoJ investigation of supposed same.

I started watching Cuties yesterday, and plan to finish watching it today.

I'll let you know what I think about it as a film after I've seen the whole thing.

I don't need to finish watching it to know what I think about it as a cause celebre, though: It's just a convenient opportunity for virtue signaling by the "right" wing of the woke/outraged "cancel culture" mob.