So Much for "Anti-Castro" Trump

The Miami Herald headline on a piece by Fabiola Santiago:

Trump conned Miami’s Cuban-American supporters while chasing business opportunities in Cuba

He was talking tough on Cuba while simultaneously trying to skirt the US embargo on behalf of his own business interests at least as late as 2013.

The question is whether the Cuban-American voter bloc will take notice and act accordingly. My guess is that he's probably bribed the "anti-Castro" lobby bigly enough that they'd still push him at "their" voters even if he walked around Little Havana wearing a Che t-shirt.