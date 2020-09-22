Tuesday, September 22, 2020

I Recently Ordered 51 Items ...


 ... of which 50 have arrived:


The 51st should arrive tomorrow:

 


I should probably get some earplugs so the complaints about the ungodly racket I plan to make don't get through.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 4:13 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou