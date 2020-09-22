I Recently Ordered 51 Items ...

... of which 50 have arrived:
The 51st should arrive tomorrow:
I should probably get some earplugs so the complaints about the ungodly racket I plan to make don't get through.
... of which 50 have arrived:
I should probably get some earplugs so the complaints about the ungodly racket I plan to make don't get through.
|
Get your Libertarian Clothing
To the extent possible under law, Thomas L. Knapp has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to KN@PPSTER. This work is published from: United States.