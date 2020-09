He's filed a "$300 Million Lawsuit Against CNN for Portraying Him as an 'Intellectual Who Had Lost His Mind.'"

The problem is that there's only one plausible alternative argument to him being batshit insane, and that alternative is that he's knowingly and irredeemably evil.

And I'm just guessing that even if a jury bought that alternative argument, they'd probably decide to award a dollar in "damages" rather than $300 million.