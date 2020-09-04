A Place I Plan to Visit When Live Music Cranks Back Up in Florida

In 1964, Bob Parsons opened the Derry Down in Winter Haven, Florida, so that his stepson, Gram, would have a place to perform with his band, the Shilos.

Nine years later, Gram Parsons was dead at the age of 26, having radically transformed the Byrds -- and heavily influenced both the rock and country music genres. He'd played the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 21 and Altamont at the age of 22.

If Parsons was still alive, he'd be on my "must see" list of musicians.

In 2016, the Derry Down re-opened, after restoration by a non-profit project, as a place for performanve venue for "local schools, young musicians shows, open mic nights and national touring artist[s]."











