A Note to Pollsters

If you're not polling for every candidate on the ballot in a race, that thing you're doing that you're pretending is polling isn't. It's name recognition calling for the candidates you do name.

If you're doing on behalf of any other entity than the campaigns themselves, for pay, then whoever you're doing it for (including yourself) is making in-kind contributions to some candidates.

Do the values of those donations comply with (admittedly unconstitutional) state and federal campaign contribution limits?

Are those donations being reported to the FEC et al. as required by (admittedly bad) laws?

If not, please contact the relevant authorities to report yourselves for prosecution.

Or at least quit falsely advertising what you're doing as "polling."