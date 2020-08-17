I'm Coming to Springfield, Missouri ...

... for a couple of days, for the worst of reasons.

My mother's funeral is Friday morning in Lebanon, Missouri.

I'll be arriving in Springfield on Thursday afternoon and leaving either Saturday or Sunday.

That leaves pretty limited time for getting together with friends, and of course the current lockdown culture discourages that anyway but I figured I'd get the word out anyway.

I plan to visit American Legion Post #639 either Thursday evening or Friday evening, not sure which one yet, so that might be a plausible getting-together spot.