The 2020 Libertarian National Convention is currently set to adjourn at 1pm tomorrow.

That would mean not getting the convention's business done.And it is COMPLETELY unnecessary, unlike past conventions when we had facilities rental expiration to worry about and most delegates had planes to catch.THIS year, 80% of the delegates are online, most of the rest COULD be online, and even if NONE of the rest CHOSE to join the online delegates there would still be a quorum.So instead of adjourning at 1pm tomorrow, we should finish our business.ALL of our business.EVERY election. EVERY bylaws proposal. EVERY platform proposal.If it takes until August 1st, it takes until August 1st.But if we stop messing around and get to work, realistically we can be done by Monday evening or Tuesday noon.