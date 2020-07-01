- Ask Me Anything (yes, anything) in the comment section below this post!
- I'll answer in comments (or in some other format and point to that format in comments)!
- Bonus/Gratuitous/Extraneous Exclamation Marks!!!!!!!!!!!
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Thanks For Asking! -- 07/01/20
Because they sent me a free t-shirt and I really like it, I hereby declare Libertas Bella the sponsors of this month's Ask Me Anything thread:
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 9:44 AM
Labels: Thanks For Asking!
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)