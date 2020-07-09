If You Are a Libertarian National Convention Alternate, PLEASE SHOW UP!





Everyone, including delegates AND alternates, gets to vote.





If all the delegates from a state vote, then the alternates' votes don't count.





But if not all the delegates from a state vote, then the alternates' votes count in one of two ways:





1) If the state chose a "ranking" scheme, then the ranking alternates' votes count (i.e. two delegates don't vote; the top two ranked alternates' votes count); OR





2) Random alternates' votes are selected by the app for missing delegate votes.





As the convention drags on, there will likely be a number of delegates who get tired, or need a break, or whatever, and who miss votes.





So your alternate vote may very well make the difference. And you can do it from your computer/phone at home.

Susan Hogarth was just explaining the voting procedure: