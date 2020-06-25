Some Barrators and Conspirators Against Rights, openly acting in violation of Code of Virginia § 18.2-452, and US Code 18 § 241, and operating under color of law in violation of US Code 18 § 242:
Tracy Doherty-McCormick, First Assistant US Attorney
Kellen S. Dwyer, Assistant United States Attorney
Thomas W. Traxler, Assistant United States Attorney
Gordon D. Kromberg, Assistant United States Attorney
Alexander P. Berrang, Assistant United States Attorney
Adam Small, Trial Attorney, National Security Division, US Department of Justice
Nicholas Hunter, Trial Attorney, National Security Division, US Department of Justice
WARNING!
It's important to remember that while the people above are cowards who generally conduct their violent crimes through proxies, they are violent, dishonest criminals and are therefore potentially dangerous to all honest persons.
Negatively socially preferencing -- shunning, ostracizing, refusing to do business with, etc. -- them isn't just a punishment they deserve, it's a defensive measure for your protection.