



Tracy Doherty-McCormick, First Assistant US Attorney

Kellen S. Dwyer, Assistant United States Attorney

Thomas W. Traxler, Assistant United States Attorney

Gordon D. Kromberg, Assistant United States Attorney

Alexander P. Berrang, Assistant United States Attorney

Adam Small, Trial Attorney, National Security Division, US Department of Justice

Nicholas Hunter, Trial Attorney, National Security Division, US Department of Justice





WARNING!

It's important to remember that while the people above are cowards who generally conduct their violent crimes through proxies, they are violent, dishonest criminals and are therefore potentially dangerous to all honest persons.





Negatively socially preferencing -- shunning, ostracizing, refusing to do business with, etc. -- them isn't just a punishment they deserve, it's a defensive measure for your protection.

, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia