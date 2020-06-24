In 2016, Donald Trump carried Florida by 1.3% over Hillary Clinton. He carried Duval County by a slightly larger margin than that.
Current polling has Joe Biden carrying Duval County in November, and the county's residents opposing a Jacksonville show by the Great Traveling Republican National Convention Circus.
If the numbers of votes cast are similar this time, only about 60,000 votes out of 9.4 million cast have to go the other way to change the outcome. So if the sentiments that seem to be playing in Duval County are radiating out into other Trump 2016 territory, it may be the ballgame.
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Could the 2020 Republican National Convention Cost Trump Florida's Electoral Votes?
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:19 AM
