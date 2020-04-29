Wednesday, April 29, 2020

I'm Pretty Sure I've Pledged Before to Never Run for Vice-President Again ...


But I'm doing it anyway, for REASONS. Wouldn't be much of a politician if I didn't lie now and again, would I?

Some people announce their political candidacies with tweets, but I aspire to a higher standard of professionalism. I announced my candidacy for the Libertarian Party's 2020 vice-presidential nomination in a Facebook post that's too boring to even bother linking to.

So far the only campaign promise I have made is to demand a recount if nominated.

I have expressly REFUSED to promise not to use mescaline while on duty if nominated and elected.

My campaign platform is Guns and Dope Party Position Paper #23.

Guinness Book of World Records busk: So far as I know, I'm the first person to seek the vice-presidential nominations of three different political parties (exclusively, as opposed to fusion propositions) in three different election cycles.

