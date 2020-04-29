But I'm doing it anyway, for REASONS. Wouldn't be much of a politician if I didn't lie now and again, would I?
Some people announce their political candidacies with tweets, but I aspire to a higher standard of professionalism. I announced my candidacy for the Libertarian Party's 2020 vice-presidential nomination in a Facebook post that's too boring to even bother linking to.
So far the only campaign promise I have made is to demand a recount if nominated.
I have expressly REFUSED to promise not to use mescaline while on duty if nominated and elected.
My campaign platform is Guns and Dope Party Position Paper #23.
Guinness Book of World Records busk: So far as I know, I'm the first person to seek the vice-presidential nominations of three different political parties (exclusively, as opposed to fusion propositions) in three different election cycles.
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
I'm Pretty Sure I've Pledged Before to Never Run for Vice-President Again ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 3:03 PM
