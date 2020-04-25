Folk Songs Evolve

CAN'T LEAVE MY HOME

by Thomas L. Knapp

CC0 Public Domain Dedication, and anybody caught singin it without our permission, will be might good friends of ourn, cause we don't give a dern.

We've been ordered to stay in and to stop a-roamin' round

It's not like there's much open if we make it into town

Can't go to see a movie, a barber, or a whore,

No, we can't leave our homes in this world anymore





We've had to give up working except for the essential

Like busting up block parties or play-acting presidential

Turns out that unemployment is really quite a chore

But we can't leave our homes in this world anymore





When my hometown re-opens I'm heading for the bar

To suck down sudsy beverages and hear some folk guitar

The politicians say they saved our lives but I'm not sure

And I will not let them keep me in my home anymore