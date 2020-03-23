Why I'm Not Blogging THAT Much This Month

COVID-19.No, not because I have it. I don't know if I have it or not, or if I've already had it. Since 80% of cases are asymptomatic and 15% are sub-clinical (i.e. not bad enough that a normal person would go to the doctor over it), I don't really have any way of knowing absent a test that's not easily available to me and that I'm not particularly interested in taking.COVID-19 is responsible due to the fact that it's crowded almost everything else out of the news and just isn't thatfor this format.It's OK for instant-outraged-response social media talk.If I'm going to keep writing three op-eds a week, they're mostly going to be that for a little while since there's not much else on the news radar.But here, it would mostly just be boring filler. And I try to avoid that.