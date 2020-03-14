Non Sequitur

Someone told me today that the COVID-19 epidemic proves the US needs some form of universal socialized healthcare -- "Medicare For All," or single payer, or whatever.Hmm.Q: In what countries is the outbreak seemingly doing the most damage?A: China, Iran, and Italy.Q: What kinds of healthcare systems do those countries have?A: Highly socialized healthcare systems.It seems to me that things would have to get a lot worse here than they are in China, Iran, and Italy before we could consider the outbreak to constitute evidence that the US needs to make its healthcare system even more like the healthcare systems of China, Iran, and Italy than it already is.