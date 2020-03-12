I am Not an Investment Advisor and This is Not Investment Advice

But if I was an investment advisor, and if I was offering investment advice, my advice would be to buy stocks (in a diversified way, e.g. index funds) right now while the general market is down and in panic.Ain't rocket science:If civilization collapses your cash isn't worth anything anyway, so why bother holding it tightly? (Yes, having some gold and silver put back is a good idea too).If civilization doesn't collapse, the marketcome back, and when it does most of those stocks will sell for more than they did a week ago and a damn sight more than they're selling for today.I'm not a big investor myself, but I've deposited a few extra tens of dollars above and beyond the usual in a retirement investment account this week.