A Little Perspective

As I write this, Bing's "COVID-19 Tracker" says there are 3,324 total confirmed cases in the United States.So the confirmed total case count in the US comes to just a smidgen more thanYes, the actual infection rate is certainly higher than the confirmed case rate.But part of the reason for that is that there are a crap ton of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases that never get reported. The "not bad enough to bother seeing a doctor about and getting confirmed" rate may be as high as 80% The actual mortality rate is probably a full order of magnitude lower than the 2.x%-3.x% claim being thrown around.As of Friday, there had been a total of 41 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the US according to CDC Influenza kills 60 people(more, actually -- 22,000 is the CDC'sestimate for deaths during the 2019-2020 flu season, and I'm pretending the season is a whole year long instead of just a few months long).COVID-19 is nothing to sneeze at -- really, sneezing isn't one of the symptoms -- but it's nothing to panic about either.