As I write this, Bing's "COVID-19 Tracker" says there are 3,324 total confirmed cases in the United States.
The population of the United States is 327.17 million.
So the confirmed total case count in the US comes to just a smidgen more than one one thousandth of one percent.
Yes, the actual infection rate is certainly higher than the confirmed case rate.
But part of the reason for that is that there are a crap ton of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases that never get reported. The "not bad enough to bother seeing a doctor about and getting confirmed" rate may be as high as 80%.
The actual mortality rate is probably a full order of magnitude lower than the 2.x%-3.x% claim being thrown around.
As of Friday, there had been a total of 41 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the US according to CDC.
Influenza kills 60 people every day (more, actually -- 22,000 is the CDC's low-end estimate for deaths during the 2019-2020 flu season, and I'm pretending the season is a whole year long instead of just a few months long).
COVID-19 is nothing to sneeze at -- really, sneezing isn't one of the symptoms -- but it's nothing to panic about either.
Sunday, March 15, 2020
A Little Perspective
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 5:19 PM
