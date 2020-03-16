As of today, CDC reports that the COVID-19 virus has killed 68 Americans (since January 21 when a case was first noticed in the US).
Also according to CDC, that's fewer Americans than heart disease and cancer each kill every hour of every day all year long.
Funny, thing though: I never see news stories about people rushing the stores to empty the shelves of Metamucil and nicotine patches.
Monday, March 16, 2020
A Little More Perspective
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 6:10 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)