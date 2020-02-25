Quick Libertarian Platform Committee Update

Add new Plank 2.5 as follows:



As we oppose all government intervention in marketplaces, we favor the repeal of intellectual property laws. Disputes between inventors, creators, authors, artists, businesses and other such entities should be resolved without government intervention.

The Libertarian Party's platform committee recently passed (by email ballot) this recommendation, which I supported but initially considered doomed to fail:My similar initial view is that the convention delegates are unlikely to pass the committee's recommendation. But I'm glad the LP is finallyto wrestle with the notion of "intellectual property." We'll get to discuss it on the floor, assuming it's early enough in the committee's report for the delegates to actuallyto (at present, the convention agenda only allows two hours for platform business, because non-business dog and pony shows take priority over the party's actual work with the convention committee).