Hard to Believe ...

... how little I've blogged this month.For that matter, I basically took a week off of doing anything but the absolute minimum.Got a painful ear infection that made it difficult to concentrate (the antibiotics haven't finished it off yet, but they're working on it).Also, I quit smoking at right about the same time (ten days ago).I'm not sure what the ear infection / non-smoking ratio of grouchiness and complete exhaustion is, but I do think I'mto come out of it.NB: I don't know if Chantix works for everyone, but it's working for me. Except for the vivid dreams part. I was hoping for vivid dreams, but if I'm having them I'm not remembering them. On the "suppresses nicotine cravings" end, it's great stuff. I used a patch for the first couple of days, and have had a nicotine lozenge every day or two, but 90%+ of the time, I don't even miss the cancer sticks.Hopefully I'll be completely back in the saddle by the end of the week.