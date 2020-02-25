... how little I've blogged this month.
For that matter, I basically took a week off of doing anything but the absolute minimum.
Got a painful ear infection that made it difficult to concentrate (the antibiotics haven't finished it off yet, but they're working on it).
Also, I quit smoking at right about the same time (ten days ago).
I'm not sure what the ear infection / non-smoking ratio of grouchiness and complete exhaustion is, but I do think I'm starting to come out of it.
NB: I don't know if Chantix works for everyone, but it's working for me. Except for the vivid dreams part. I was hoping for vivid dreams, but if I'm having them I'm not remembering them. On the "suppresses nicotine cravings" end, it's great stuff. I used a patch for the first couple of days, and have had a nicotine lozenge every day or two, but 90%+ of the time, I don't even miss the cancer sticks.
Hopefully I'll be completely back in the saddle by the end of the week.
Hard to Believe ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 11:13 AM
