That's WaPo for "Bernie's winning."
The results in Iowa and New Hampshire aren't that dissimilar from 2008 or 2004.
The difference is that in 2004 and 2008, only reasonably party-establishment-approved candidates were putting up the winning or near-winning numbers.
If the vote totals for Sanders and Buttigieg in New Hampshire were reversed, WaPo would be crowing about how Buttigieg is "uniting the party."
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
"Fractured and divisive contest for the nomination"
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:58 AM
