Yep, BTC is Still a Train Wreck

I've had a "standard fee" transaction sitting in mempool forYeah, I know that BCH has fewer transactions to handle on its blockchain. And that BTC actually seems to be running a slightly lower average block time. But anecdotally, I haven't had a BCH transaction take more than a few minutes, ever, that I can remember.Crypto needs to be finding ways to confirm in seconds, not minutes, to fill a "medium of exchange" function.Without that function (in addition to "store of value" and "unit of account"), there's no use case for regular people doing regular commerce. And that's the use case I want.