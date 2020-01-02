The "Not Impeached" Myth-Making Persists

While the House Democrats voted to impeach the President last year, they have not actually done so. They must deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate. They have not done that. So despite all the bluster and hype, President Trump remains un-impeached.

In his daily email newsletter,writes:Bullshit.The House passed two articles of impeachment. Those articles and the votes of passage were committed to the House Journal.Trump. Is. Impeached. Period.There's athat says the trial begins when the House sends "managers" over to prosecute at the trial.What there isn't is anyfor a special magical ceremony under which Nancy Pelosi must station herself outside the Senate chamber wearing nothing but high heels and a feather boa and hand a notice of impeachment to Mitch McConnell to the accompaniment of a Zydeco band.The House haspower to impeach, and it has done so.The Senate haspower to try impeachments, and it can change its internal rules as to when and how to go about that any time McConnell and the Republican majority decide to change those rules.