She's just been appointed chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast.
The Six Counties technically don't have a government at the moment (the First Minister and deputy First Minister resigned in 2017 and the UK occupation regime extended the period for forming a new one until January 13 of this year).
Does that make Ms. Clinton a British asset? A pawn of Boris Johnson, perhaps?
Thursday, January 02, 2020
So, is Hillary Clinton a Foreign Pawn Now?
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 9:47 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)