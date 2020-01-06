Proportional Response? The Iranian Version of "Sanctions" on @RealDonaldTrump

Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, seems to be suggesting something along those lines vis a vis US president Donald Trump:
Senior Iranian officials are using Twitter to hint at threats against President Trump’s properties — including his Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Florida and Trump Tower in Manhattan — over the killing of Iran’s top military commander.
Hesameddin Ashena, a top adviser to Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, tweeted a link to a Forbes Magazine video that listed the properties ...
Iran's regime doesn't have the clout that the US regime does with other countries, so they're not really able to go after Trump's properties through official/judicial channels.
And Trump seems to have discarded such quaint international norms himself -- among other things, it looks like he may have tricked Iraqi prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi into luring Soleimani to Iraq under false pretenses before having Soleimani, four other Iranians, and five Iraqis killed in a drone strike on Iraqi soil.
I'd say that a threat to attack Trump's properties is a reasonable, proportional, and personal response that hits him right in the wallet. Fewer people are going to want to stay at Trump hotels, visit Trump resorts, golf at Trump courses, etc. -- not just for fear of Iranian attack, but because Trump will probably unattractively and tediously boost security at those facilities (he'll probably try to tap the taxpayer to cover the expenses of doing so, and shouldn't be allowed to), making them more of a pain in the ass to patronize. And it's not like he has anything to whine about on "fairness" grounds (that won't stop him from whining, of course -- nothing does).