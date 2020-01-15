Note to Lincoln Chafee

TLR: What is your overall philosophy concerning monetary policy and the Federal Reserve?
LC: Well, I’m anti-deficit and all my 30 years in public service have my votes and actions support that. Certainly as a mayor, required to balance a budget ... Governor, required to balance a budget. As Senator, yes, I voted against all those tax cuts, because I did not see the commensurate cuts in spending. And that’s exactly what happened with reduction of our revenue and soaring expenditures on wars and entitlement programs. And then, of course, natural disasters such as Katrina.
All well and good, I guess, but the question was about monetary policy and the answer was about fiscal policy. They're two different things.