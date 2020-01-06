Not Exclusively, I'm Guessing

At FEE, in a nice riff on Leonard Read's I, Pencil, Barry Brownstein writes: "Worldwide, over two billion cups of coffee are drunk daily, and over 125 million are employed in the coffee industry."
The population of Earth as of today according to Worldometers is ~7.55 billion.
So if Brownstein's number is correct, that means about 1 out of every 60 people on Earth works in the coffee industry.
That seems like a pretty large number to me. Presumably it includes e.g. baristas who also make and serve other foods and beverages; coffee machine makers who also make other appliances; coffee growers who also grow other crops or work non-farming jobs; etc.
Or I could be wrong. Coffee is pretty important.
