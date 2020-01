Not Exclusively, I'm Guessing

At FEE, in a nice riff on Leonard Read's I, Pencil writes: "Worldwide, over two billion cups of coffee are drunk daily, and over 125 million are employed in the coffee industry."The population of Earth as of today according to Worldometers is ~7.55 billion.So if Brownstein's number is correct, that means about 1 out of every 60 people on Earth works in the coffee industry.That seems like a pretty large number to me. Presumably it includes e.g. baristas whomake and serve other foods and beverages; coffee machine makers whomake other appliances; coffee growers who also grow other crops or work non-farming jobs; etc.Or I could be wrong. Coffeepretty important.