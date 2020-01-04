Libertarian Party Rumor Has It ...

That there will be at least two presidential nomination campaign announcements next week -- both from former Republican members of Congress.You can probably guess both of the names I heard, but one of those guesses will probably be incorrect.I'm on record as being against nominating "major party retreads" for branding reasons. Of the two candidates in question, I think one might not be nearly as bad as some fellow Libertarians seem to expect, while the other would be really, really, really, really bad on policy issues as well as "retread branding" grounds.