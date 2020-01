Another Amazon Shipping Musing: Artificial Preservation of "Fast Shipping" as a Premium?

So, my Amazon order went in on January 4th.Projected delivery date: January 14th.My assumption as to why the "fast shipping" claims turned out to not be true is that the buyer (I'm using Purse as an intermediary -- you should too, and we both get $5 USD worth of BTC, once you've spent $100, if you join through my affiliate link ) is not an Amazon Prime member.But here's the thing:It's January 9th, a full five days since the order hit Amazon.My hypothesis:One of Amazon's big selling points for Prime membership is that you get free two-day shipping on most products (in some areas and for some products, free-day shipping).But shippingis getting faster and faster, especially as Amazon handles more of its own shipping in-house.So I think that Amazon may be purposely holding non-Prime orders for a little while, not putting themas fast, so that regular ol' non-Prime customers don't get their stuff in a day or two, potentially causing Prime members to wonder if Prime is worth paying for.What do you think?