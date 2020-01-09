Another Amazon Shipping Musing: Artificial Preservation of "Fast Shipping" as a Premium?

(I have a previous post on this same shipment, with a slightly different topic).
So, my Amazon order went in on January 4th.
Projected delivery date: January 14th.
My assumption as to why the "fast shipping" claims turned out to not be true is that the buyer (I'm using Purse as an intermediary -- you should too, and we both get $5 USD worth of BTC, once you've spent $100, if you join through my affiliate link) is not an Amazon Prime member.
But here's the thing:
It's January 9th, a full five days since the order hit Amazon.
And according to Amazon, the package hasn't BEEN SHIPPED yet.
My hypothesis:
One of Amazon's big selling points for Prime membership is that you get free two-day shipping on most products (in some areas and for some products, free one-day shipping).
But shipping in general is getting faster and faster, especially as Amazon handles more of its own shipping in-house.
So I think that Amazon may be purposely holding non-Prime orders for a little while, not putting them into the shipping pipeline in the first place as fast, so that regular ol' non-Prime customers don't get their stuff in a day or two anyway, potentially causing Prime members to wonder if Prime is worth paying for.
What do you think?
