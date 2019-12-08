On Friday, a Royal Saudi Air Force second lieutenant shot and killed a US Navy ensign and two US Air Force airmen at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.
On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that he "can’t say [the attack was] terrorism at this time."
Well, duh. In US law, "terrorism" means "premeditated, politically motivated violence perpetrated against noncombatant targets by subnational groups or clandestine agents."
This was an attack on military personnel, by military personnel, at a military base. The targets weren't noncombatants. QED, the attack was not "terrorism."
Words Mean Things, NAS Pensacola Edition
