Thursday, December 05, 2019

Translation: Pelosi-ese to English


Pelosi-ese:

“There are concerns in the House about enshrining the increasingly controversial ... liability shield in our trade agreements, particularly at a time when Congress is considering whether changes need to be made in U.S. law,” said a spokesman for [US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi], according to The Wall Street Journal. ... the inclusion of the immunity language in the trade-pact could make it more difficult for Congress to remove the current federal online protections for internet firms in the future, said some lawmakers, according to Wall Street Journal.

English:

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act makes it harder for us to censor the Internet and punish companies who let people say things we don't like. We're trying to get rid of that barrier to our exercise of  unbridled censorship powers here at home and certainly don't want it incorporated in trade agreements or treaties.

Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:35 AM
