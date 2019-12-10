... is that after a couple of years of getting his supporters to yell "MIND-READING" to shut down any discussion of motive or intention or feeling vis a vis Trump, he spends the first several minutes of his podcast ... mind-reading the motives, intentions, and feelings of congressional Democrats and throwing a temper tantrum rivaling even me for vulgarity over what his psychic sixth sense tells him they really intend and feel.
He even calls Nancy Pelosi a See You Next Tuesday for saying she feels/believes one thing when he has read her mind and determined that she feels/believes otherwise.
The second funniest thing is that the ScottBot I know best was spitting about the evil of "mind-reading" vis a vis Trump within MINUTES of extolling Adams's tour de force today.
I'm ambivalent -- or at least apathetic -- about the impeachment circus in general, but I have to admit watching Trump's defenders fall completely to pieces as they realize they can't re-shape the fabric of reality through sheer force of denial is great fun.
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
The Funniest Thing About Scott Adams's Meltdown Today ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 4:10 PM
