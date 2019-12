Remarkable Agreement Between Comey, Horowitz, GOP on Definition of "Criminal Intent"

If you commit a crime and are investigated/arrested/prosecuted/impeached, the question of "criminal intent" will boil down to this:Did youThat is, did youto shoplift that DVD? Did youto fraudulently write "office supplies" next to the petty cash withdrawal at work but to actually spend the money on heroin? Did youto plant that ax in the head of your wife who just told you she's filing for divorce?If you're Hillary Clinton, or the FBI, or Donald Trump, however, James Comey , or Michael Horowitz, or [insert random Republican flack's name here] will confidently assert that you only can only be demonstrated to have had "criminal intent" if you are proven to have laughed maniacally and yelled "yes, yes, Ito do thisWheeeeeeee! I am acting, hahahahahaha!" as you committed the act which constituted the crime.I call this the Steve Martin defense: