Season 4 of The Expanse (not an affiliate link!) is out on Amazon Prime Video as of this morning.
But I'm not watching it. Yet.
I watched the original three seasons some time back, loved the show, and it took me a little while to get Tamara to re-binge it with me (I think noticing that Shohreh Aghdashloo is in it probably tipped the balance there). We're somewhere in the middle of Season 2 at the moment, and she's into it. So hopefully we'll get to Season 4 before the new year.
The first three seasons aired on Syfy. After they dropped it, Amazon picked it up.
My understanding is that this decision was personally made by Jeff Bezos, who announced it at the 2018 International Space Development Conference.
When the wealthiest man in the world, who in addition to Amazon also happens to have major financial interests in space travel enterprises and has been known to publicly muse about space colonization, personally intervenes to save a show about space travel and space colonization, my ears perk up.
And it's a good show. I wouldn't call it a "libertarian show," but there are definitely some things woven into its theme that libertarians will likely find appealing.
Friday, December 13, 2019
Not Quite There ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 6:00 AM
