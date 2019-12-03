Maybe just because I was out of town, camping in the woods away from such temptations, that day?
Shoppers spent $7.4 billion online during Black Friday sales.
That comes to about $22.75 per American.
I only spent $19.99 -- Inoreader had a "buy one year of upgrade, get six months extra free" sale and started running it a couple of days early. I was nearing the maximum number of feed subscriptions for their "free" tier, it's an essential work tool for me, and upgrading also means the ads go away without me having to use uBlock Origin to suppress them. I was waiting for a Black Friday or Christmas sale, and voila, one showed up.
My Black Friday Online Spending was Below Average
