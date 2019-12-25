... or whatever other winter holiday, if any, you might happen to celebrate. I'm not going to do separate posts for all of them.
I'm about to head for the airport, and from there to Missouri; my brother's funeral is on Friday and I'll return Saturday. I'm not sure if I'll blog at all between now and then, so best wishes for safe and happy holidays to all of you.
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Merry Christmas ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 3:36 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)