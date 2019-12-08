Lyrics: Five-Finger Discount on Love

I'm putting it behind the "read more" wall because, as you might guess from the title, it's a bit racy and not intended for the children.

FIVE-FINGER DISCOUNT ON LOVE



Verse 1:





My mama told me once, my mama told me twice

You don't want that gonorrhea, you don't want those pubic lice

Just get yourself a tube of lotion, you don't need no latex glove

To grab yourself a five-finger discount on love





Verse 2:





You can do it in your room or out back in the alley

Way up high on the hill or down deep in the valley

You can be looking at a centerfold or stars so high above

When you grab that five-finger discount on love





Bridge:





Well, you can stroke it

And you can poke it

Yes you can squeeze it

Just aim to please it

No need to train it

Or to explain it

Just go and drain it

Five-finger discount on love





Verse 3:





I really dig a willing woman who wants to take me for spin

But it costs money to go out and so I'm usually stayin' in

I've bought a dozen kinds of lotion, I don't need no latex glove

To grab myself a five-finger discount on love