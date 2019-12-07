Saturday, December 07, 2019

It May Be Close ...


This is my 315th post of 2019.

That means 50 posts to go if I want to make my goal of averaging one post per day in 2019.

I promise that I won't just continue with "this is my nth post of 2019 ..." to make the goal. But I figured one update was reasonable if for no other reason than that maybe I'll get some encouragement from y'all over the next couple of weeks.

Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:07 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou