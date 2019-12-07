This is my 315th post of 2019.
That means 50 posts to go if I want to make my goal of averaging one post per day in 2019.
I promise that I won't just continue with "this is my nth post of 2019 ..." to make the goal. But I figured one update was reasonable if for no other reason than that maybe I'll get some encouragement from y'all over the next couple of weeks.
Saturday, December 07, 2019
It May Be Close ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:07 PM
