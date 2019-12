I Seldom Do Two Nancy Pelosi Posts in One Day ...

... but when I do, one of them usually features this quote:"Madam Speaker, where specifically does the Constitution grant Congress the authority to enact an individual health insurance mandate?""Are you serious? Are you serious?"Which is pretty much a more brusque and dismissive congressional version of Nixon's "Well, when the president does it, that means it is not illegal."Why does that moment come to mind today?Well, all of a sudden, and quite possibly for the very first time, it seems to have occurred to Pelosi that Congress might have some kind of obligation to take the Constitution seriously : "The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution. Our democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act."