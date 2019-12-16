... but I am occasionally exposed to it when visiting my next-door neighbor.
And what I notice every time I glance its way is that Meghan McCain continually tries to talk over anyone and everyone else, no matter the topic and regardless of whether her credentials (the sum total of those, so far as I can tell, being a bachelor's in art history) particularly qualify her to speak to that topic.
The impression I get is that she thinks being the fruit of a dead politician's loins makes her very, very spesssshhhhhul. But maybe it's just good acting for the purpose of keeping the show theatrical?
I can't say I'm a huge fan of Whoopi Goldberg's either (since she stopped acting and started daytime TV-ing, that is), but when I saw that she told McCain to sit down and shut up on today's show, I had the urge to find her phone number, call her up anonymously, and just whisper "thank you for your service" before hanging up.
Monday, December 16, 2019
I Never Voluntarily Watch "The View" ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:19 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)