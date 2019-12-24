How the Democrats Can Save Face While Abandoning ObamaCare

Democrats seem to think they're trapped between a rock and a hard place -- trying to defend the Affordable Care Act, aka ObamaCare, while simultaneously claiming that it needs to be superseded by some version of "single-payer," such as "Medicare For All."
There's actually an easy way out for them, though, and it goes something like this:
"In 2010, we realized we needed to do something about skyrocketing healthcare costs, but we faced an intransigent Republican Party and a public that didn't seem to be ready to consider single-payer yet."
"So, in the spirit of pragmatism and compromise, we settled for a REPUBLICAN healthcare plan first suggested by Republican president Richard Nixon in the early 1970s, then proposed by Republican congressman Newt Gingrich in the early 1990s, and finally implemented in Massachusetts by Republican governor Mitt Romney in the early 2000s.
"Despite our good intentions and bipartisan spirit, the last decade has proven that that REPUBLICAN healthcare plan was deeply flawed and didn't accomplish what we wanted to accomplish.
"So we're going to stop pushing REPUBLICAN healthcare proposals on you now, and offer you our own proposals, which we think will work better."
